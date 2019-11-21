DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County deputy has been accused of stealing from a Home Depot that he was guarding after it was severely damaged during last month’s tornado outbreak in North Texas, authorities said Thursday.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said Joseph Bobadilla is suspected of theft from the Home Depot on Forest Lane while he worked off-duty there as a guard.
According to authorities, Bobadilla allegedly took products from the store, exchanged them at a different Home Depot for store credit and then bought other items, such as appliances, with that credit.
The Forest Lane store suffered significant damage after a tornado ravaged through the area on Oct. 20. Nine other tornados were confirmed in North Texas from those evening’s severe storms.
Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown released a statement that read:
“The Dallas Sheriff’s Office does not condone or support employees that break the law. Our core values are integrity, professionalism and accountability and as a result, we will follow the proper procedures and guidelines in place to uphold the law and ensure the deputy is held responsible for his actions.”
Authorities are still investigating the case and have not said if the accused deputy has been arrested or charged.
