PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of Marquel Ellis, Jr., the Allen High School wide receiver who was shot and killed at a house party in Plano last Saturday, has shared wake and funeral details with the public.
The wake for the 16-year-old is set for Sunday, November 24 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at One Community Church In Plano.
His funeral will be Monday, November 25, at 11:00 a.m. at One Community Church as well.
There will also be a balloon release in Marquel’s memory on Saturday, November 23 at Allen High School.
The public is invited to all three events.
One teen has been arrested for Marquel’s murder.
The parents say their son wasn’t the target, but rather the innocent victim of someone’s anger after being kicked out by the host.
“Very disappointed he didn’t get to live the life that I had intended for him,” his father Marquel Ellis, Sr. told CBS 11 on Monday.
