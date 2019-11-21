Comments
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police are searching for a missing man who suffers from schizophrenia and bi-polar disorders.
James Dean, 61, was last seen Thursday morning before 7:30 a.m.in the 6300 block of Alto Oaks Dr. Police said he also shows signs of dementia.
Dean is 6’1” tall, 160 pounds with grey/brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, plaid shirt, blue pants, and black sandals.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Dean they are asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.
