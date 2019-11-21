LIVE COVERAGEHouse Intelligence Committee Holds Fifth Day Of Public Impeachment Hearing
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bi-Polar, DFW News, Garland, Mental Illness, Missing Man, Missing person, Police, Schizophrenic

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police are searching for a missing man who suffers from schizophrenia and bi-polar disorders.

James Dean, 61, was last seen Thursday morning before 7:30 a.m.in the 6300 block of Alto Oaks Dr. Police said he also shows signs of dementia.

James Dean (credit: Garland Police Department)

Dean is 6’1” tall, 160 pounds with grey/brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, plaid shirt, blue pants, and black sandals.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Dean they are asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.

Comments