WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver of an unauthorized vehicle that tried to enter the White House complex on November 21 is from North Texas.

Authorities say someone in a black Mercedes SUV tried to follow another vehicle past a checkpoint at the complex. The driver, later identified as Joy Ihuoma Utokanandu, was arrested.

Streets around the White House were temporarily shut down as the vehicle was searched and an on-site investigation completed. Clothing, several laptops, flash drives and an iPhone was found inside the SUV.

CBS 11 News tracked the vehicle down as being registered to Utokanandu and an apartment in Grand Prairie. News crews stopped by the address and knocked on the door, but no one answered.

CBS 11 has reached out to Grand Prairie police for more information.

