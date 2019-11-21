FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Concerns are growing about another lung illness linked to vaping called “popcorn lung.” It’s not a new disease, but the link to vaping is new.
Doctors say it shows vaping-related illnesses can take different forms and that’s why they want more research.
“This might be terminal, this might be permanent,” said Dr. Mark Koch with JPS Health Network in Fort Worth.
He told CBS 11 he wouldn’t be surprised to see more cases of the disease surface. It was nicknamed “popcorn lung” because of the microwave popcorn factory workers who developed it after being exposed to a chemical found in certain flavoring.
According to the American Lung Association, the chemical can be found in some e-cigarette cartridges.
The disease results in scarring of the tiny air sacs in your lungs, narrowing your airways. Dr. Koch said the damage is permanent, and really the only treatments are long-term oxygen supplementation or a lung transplant.
“It’s absolutely uncertain what problems will exist in the future because of vaping,” Dr. Koch said.
You must log in to post a comment.