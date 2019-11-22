  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A pair of dog pals ended up inside an odd place in Carrollton:  A storm drain.

Based on the photo the city tweeted, the dogs didn’t look too concerned but it was pretty clear they weren’t going to be able to get out without some help.

They soon got it.

Carrollton Animal Services workers got them out of there and they were returned to their owner apparently in fine shape.

The city of Carrollton’s tweet said, “What’s black, white and brown and stuck underground? These two goofballs! We have no idea what they were following, all we know is that they couldn’t get out. Carrollton Animal Services came to their rescue. We are glad to report they are home safe with their owner.”

