BOCA CHICA, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – The SpaceX prototype upper stage built as a pathfinder for SpaceX’s planned human-rated Starship rocket literally blew its top Wednesday during a pressurization test.
The explosion blasted what appeared to be an upper bulkhead high into the air above the company’s seaside Boca Chica, Texas launch complex — about 20 miles east of Brownsville
