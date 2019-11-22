  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boca Chica Beach, Boca Chica Texas, Elon Musk, explosion, Mark 1, Mars, prototype, Rocket, South Texas, Space Travel, SpaceX, Starship Mark 1, Texas News


BOCA CHICA, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – The SpaceX prototype upper stage built as a pathfinder for SpaceX’s planned human-rated Starship rocket literally blew its top Wednesday during a pressurization test.

(credit: LabPadre/YouTube)

The explosion blasted what appeared to be an upper bulkhead high into the air above the company’s seaside Boca Chica, Texas launch complex — about 20 miles east of Brownsville

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments