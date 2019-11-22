Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting between two groups outside of a motel in northwest Dallas that left a man dead.
Billy Williams, 39, died from his injuries. Another 30-year-old man was also shot but survived.
The shooting happened Thursday just before 3 a.m. outside the Royal Inn on Northwest Highway just west of I-35.
A fight between two groups who knew each other led to an exchange of gunfire, police said.
Police detained one person later Thursday morning on Mockingbird Lane after a short chase. They haven’t identified the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Grubbs, at 214.671.3675 or david.grubbjr@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Please reference case #234632-2019.
