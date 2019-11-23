MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After multiple reports on social media of an active shooting at Town East Mall in Mesquite, the mall owner says there is no threat.
Town East mall a fight turned to gunshots😓 pic.twitter.com/GgnKHA5trR
— Jalen “debo” Updite🗣 (@JalenUpdite) November 23, 2019
Lindsay Khan of Brookfield Properties said there was an altercation and a table was knocked down, but no shooting.
Mesquite police said the fight was between eight to 10 people and all the suspects fled the scene. They are currently reviewing store cameras.
Sergeant Mark Bradford said they are not going to fault anyone for what they perceived to be an active shooter.
“We can’t find any evidence of shots fired. All we have on video is about eight to ten people fighting,” Bradford said.
#towneastmall pic.twitter.com/VBhTNPDvAh
— Kenya Taneise (@K_Sparxx) November 23, 2019
Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley has since released the following statement:
Police responded to a report of an altercation and possible shots being fired. Police have confirmed that there are no injuries and that the mall is operating as normal. There is very little confirmed information on what happened, but there are no injuries and no one has been injured by gunfire. Please allow police to investigate this matter without speculation and rumors. If anyone at the mall has video or pictures of the incident, they should contact the police department. Public safety is our number one priority and once we have accurate information, we will issue a release.
You must log in to post a comment.