DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man suspected of shooting a person in Dallas led police on a chase with a child in the vehicle he was driving early Monday morning, authorities said. The chase ended in a crash with no injuries.

Police said the incident started when they responded to a shooting at around 4:30 a.m. on Barrett Drive near Highway 175 in the Pleasant Grove area. According to the initial investigation, the suspect had shot a woman and drove away from the scene with his child.

Police said officers chased the suspect from Jim Miller Road to Interstate-30 and then west into downtown Dallas.

The vehicle eventually crashed at Ervay Street. The man was then taken into custody without further incident.

Police said the child who was in the vehicle was uninjured.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not said what charges the suspect could face. The condition of the woman who was shot is currently unknown.

