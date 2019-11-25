  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2nd Amendment, Collin County, Collin County Commissioners Court, Constitution, DFW News, Facebook, gun laws, gun rights, Judge Chris Hill, Second Amendment


McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution in support of the Second Amendment.

The 5-0 vote came after citizens shared a mix of opinions on the matter.

CBS 11’s Jack Fink covered the meeting and will have more on what went on.

Here is the resolution:

A resolution of the Collin County Commissioners Court, reaffirming our support for the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.

WHEREAS, we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and women are created equal, that with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; and

WHEREAS, for the benefit and protection of all people, these unalienable rights are enumerated and enshrine laws of the United States and the State of Texas; now, therefore, be it of the

RESOLVED, we hereby reaffirm our sacred oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws State of Texas. So help us God.

Earlier this month, Ellis County Commissioners passed a similar resolution.

More to come.

Comments