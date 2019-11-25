McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution in support of the Second Amendment.
The 5-0 vote came after citizens shared a mix of opinions on the matter.
Here is the resolution:
A resolution of the Collin County Commissioners Court, reaffirming our support for the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.
WHEREAS, we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and women are created equal, that with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; and
WHEREAS, for the benefit and protection of all people, these unalienable rights are enumerated and enshrine laws of the United States and the State of Texas; now, therefore, be it of the
RESOLVED, we hereby reaffirm our sacred oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws State of Texas. So help us God.
Earlier this month, Ellis County Commissioners passed a similar resolution.
