DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas activist Dominque Alexander was indicted for Continuous Violence Against the Family – a third degree felony.
CBS 11 News has reached out Alexander’s attorney for comment but have yet to hear back.
Alexander is the head of the Next Generation Action Network (NGAN) and has led initiatives of protest against police brutality, racial discrimination disputes and other issues.
He was arrested in April as police investigated two allegations of domestic violence against him.
A former ally of Alexander in his initiatives, Jeff Hood told CBS 11 News at the time that Alexander’s longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children said she was the victim of physical abuse. Hood said he took her to a Dallas police substation where she filed a family violence complaint.
Alexander, who spoke with CBS 11 via phone then, adamantly denied any physical attack. “This was a dispute. I did not hit her. I did not kick her,” he said.
