



– The Fort Worth ISD teacher who was fired in May after posting controversial immigration tweets to President Donald Trump, won her appeal to get her job back.

“It is recommended that the FWISD administration’s proposed termination of the Continuing contract of Georgia Clark is not justified, is not supported by the evidence, should not be approved and should not be upheld and that Georgia Clark’s appeal of the proposed termination be Granted and that FWISD decline to terminate the employment of Georgia Clark,” Independent Hearing Examiner Robert C. Prather, Sr. wrote in his decision.

Clark was let go after posting a string of illegal immigration comments to President Donald Trump from a now-deleted Twitter account.

One of the tweets said, “Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico. Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them. Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them.”

“It appears the commissioner ruled the way he did based on a technicality and we are exploring all of our options,” Barbara Griffith, a spokeswoman for the school district told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “This is all we are going to say right now as we have not yet had a chance to review and analyze the entire decision.”

READ THE FULL RECOMMENDED DECISION OF THE INDEPENDENT HEARING EXAMINER HERE