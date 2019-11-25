



– Moving tributes and an overflow crowd of mourners filled a church in Plano Monday for the funeral of murdered teenager Marquel Ellis, Jr.

The teenager’s middle and high school coaches spoke about what a respectful and talented young man the victim was.

But the words were overpowered by the images of support shown by his Allen Eagles high school football teammates.

Members of the team and the high school’s cheerleaders arrived at One Community Church by buses for the funeral.

Hundreds attended the service for the 16-year-old who was shot and killed November 16 at a house in Plano where he was attending a party.

Two young men are accused of firing into the home when they were kicked out by the host.

The two accused have been arrested and charged with murder.

Marquel was memorialized at his funeral with his jersey next to his casket and a football placed on a wreath.

A video showcased the highlights from his time on the football field where he was a star athlete with the talent to pursue it as a career.

Even though the teen was an innocent victim of violence, the speakers used the eulogies to recognize when they may be in a bad situation and be mindful of their safety.