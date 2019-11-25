



There’s a place in downtown Dallas described as a monument to gratitude. And it’s in the middle of the daily hustle and bustle.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind place. There’s not another place like it anywhere,” describes Kyle Ogden.

Thanks-Giving Square is touted as a place for anyone, regardless of race or their beliefs, to pause and give gratitude.

“But, it’s a great platform for us to do something really great in the city,” explains Ogden who is the President and CEO of The Thanks-Giving Foundation.

Thanks-Giving Square was the idea of four Dallas businessmen in 1964. It’s been the site of healing, in the days after the deadly downtown Dallas police ambush.

“We think it’s important for us, for the city, to have a place to come together and celebrate, or heal, whatever the issue of the day,” says Ogden.

Inside the Exhibition Hall is the Chapel of Thanksgiving. It’s the world’s largest horizontally-mounted stained glass window.

During the tour Ogden told us, “You know a lot of people are moved when they come here to have a real connection with either their higher power, or some family connection, or something. It’s a real special place to come and contemplate.”

The foundation’s goal is for visitors to hold on to that spirit of gratitude after they leave the grounds.

“These experiences were positive for these people. And these are either cathartic or, in some way, awakening for them,” says Ogden.

The Thanks-Giving Foundation is currently reviewing some renovation plans for the square. A mural was unveiled at the site earlier this month.

Click here to learn more about Thanks-Giving Square.