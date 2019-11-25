



— A dog found keeping five kittens warm on the side of a road on a cold night in Canada was rescued and will soon be available for adoption.

Pet and Wildlife Rescue said an animal control officer picked up the family of six after a “good citizen” spotted them in mid-November and called the shelter in Chatham, Ontario.

The dog, now named Serenity, is estimated to be about two years old.

The shelter is currently accepting applications to adopt Serenity. It says she will be ready to go her forever home after she’s spayed on Dec. 3.

Pet and Wildlife Rescue said the kittens are “resting peacefully in a warm foster home” until they are old enough to be adopted in a few months.

Serenity has kept a close eye on her babies while at the shelter, but says she will not be adopted out with the kittens.

“It is always the staff’s goal to get dogs out of the shelter environment and into their forever homes as soon as possible,” Serenity wrote on the shelter’s Facebook page.

“If they waited for the kittens to be ready that would mean that I wouldn’t have my forever family for a couple of months,” she continued.