AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that his office reached a settlement with T-Mobile resolving the state’s antitrust claims over the company’s merger with Sprint.
That means just two weeks before the trial is scheduled to begin, the coalition of state attorneys general suing to stop the merger has to move forward without the weight of Texas behind it.
The state attorneys general go to trial December 9, arguing that the T-Mobile-Sprint deal will raise prices and be bad for competition. Mississippi and Colorado left the coalition in October, but 14 states and the District of Columbia remain.
Texas says T-Mobile won’t raise wireless prices in the state for five years and that it will build a next-generation 5G network across the state, including rural areas of our state, during the next six years.
T-Mobile has already promised a national 5G network and to keep prices steady for three years to federal regulators. They have approved the deal.
