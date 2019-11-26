SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration has issued warning letters to a North Texas business and more than a dozen other U.S. companies for illegally adding cannabidiol (CBD) to food or marketing it as a dietary supplement.
CBD is the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that is increasingly being used to treat pain and anxiety.
The FDA sent a warning letter to Noli Oil of Southlake. According to their website, the company sells products for humans and pets that are “made with 100% organic hemp and manufactured in controlled, certified labs.”
Officials say while It’s not illegal to sell products that aren’t approved by the FDA, it is illegal to add certain drug ingredients to products unless they’re approved food additives — CBD is not. According to FDA guidelines, CBD is also not characterized as a dietary supplement.
Federal officials say some of the 15 companies that were warned – in states from California to Florida – were marketing the products to infants and children, who may be at a heightened risk for negative side effects of CBD.
Until it learns more about the effectiveness and safety of CBD, the FDA says it cannot generally recognize the ingredient as safe or approve products that contain it. So far, the agency has only approved one prescription drug that contains CBD, Epidiolex, which is used to treat two forms of childhood epilepsy.
