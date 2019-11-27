FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing an elderly woman at a grocery store in Fort Worth last week, police say.
Police say the incident happened on Nov. 19 at the WinCo Foods at 8000 Crowley Road.
According to police, the woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when the suspect approached her and demanded her keys. When she told him no, he then allegedly hit her on the head with a handgun and then took money from her purse.
Police say a witness tried to stop the suspect but he apparently said, “I got a gun,” which caused the witness to back away. The suspect then ran away from the scene.
After surveillance images of the suspect were released, police were eventually able to find and arrest him. However, due to the suspect being a juvenile, his identity will not be released, police say.
The images were also taken down from the police department. Police have not said what charges the 15-year-old faces.
