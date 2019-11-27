FORT WORTH (HOODLINE) – Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southern fare?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent Southern food destinations around Fort Worth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to fill the bill.
Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Fort Worth area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and email automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Fort Worth-area restaurants rose to $26 for the metro area in the fall of last year, which remains consistent with the rest of the year.
1. Heim Barbecue
First on the list is Heim Barbecue. Located at 1109 W. Magnolia Ave. in Fairmount, the barbecue joint is the most popular Southern restaurant in Fort Worth, boasting four stars out of 1,464 reviews on Yelp.
2. Gus’ World Famous Fried Chicken
Next up is Fairmount’s outpost of the chain Gus’ World Famous Fried Chicken, situated at 1067 W. Magnolia Ave. With four stars out of 580 reviews on Yelp, the Southern greasy spoon, specializing in chicken and comfort food, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Drew’s Place
Last but not least is Drew’s Place, located at 5701 Curzon Ave. over in Arlington Heights. Yelpers give the Southern eatery, which offers comfort and soul food, 4.5 stars out of 82 reviews.
