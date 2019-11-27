  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A puppy apparently worth $1,000 was stolen from a pet store in Dallas and police are searching for a suspect, authorities said Wednesday.

Police said they responded to a theft call at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Petland at 11909 Preston Road.

The manager told police that a white and black spotted bulldog puppy worth $1,000 was stolen and that the suspect appeared to be a man in his early 20s.

Picture of a puppy reportedly stolen from a Petland in Dallas. (Credit: Petland Dallas)

According to the police report, the suspect had asked an employee to get water for the dog. When the employee left, the suspect then left the store with the puppy in hand.

Police are continuing to investigate and do not have an exact description of the suspect at this time.

