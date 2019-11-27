Epilepsy is a condition of the brain that causes seizures. Seizure symptoms can differ for everyone but the majority of seizures can be controlled with medication. Anyone can develop epilepsy and at any age. In fact, one in 26 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed at some point in their lifetime.
Dr. Daniel Gossett was our guest this week. He is a pediatric neurologist and the Medical Director of the Epilepsy Center at Children’s Medical Center Plano.
Designated as a Level 4 Epilepsy Center, the Children’s Medical Pediatric Epilepsy Center provides the highest level of treatment for pediatric epilepsy patients.
The Epilepsy Foundation is working to improve and save lives through community services, public education, access to care and new therapies funding. Learn more about epilepsy and the services at the Epilepsy Foundation at epilepsy.com.
The most serious complication for epilepsy is Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy or SUDEP. Learn more at KnowSUDEPNow.org.
