PORT NECHES, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A chemical plant in southeast Texas exploded early Wednesday morning, injuring three workers and damaging homes from several miles away.

In a statement to KDFM-TV, the TPC Group said the explosion originated at its plant in Port Neches, about 13 miles southeast of Beaumont, on Wednesday at about 1 a.m.

The company said all of its personnel who were at the plant at the time are accounted for and that three workers were injured and are being treated. According to County Judge Jeff Branick, one of the workers suffered burns while the others had a broken leg and broken wrist.

According to the TPC Group’s website, it provides a diverse range of quality products to chemical and petroleum-based companies worldwide. The site says the company employs more than 175 full-time employees and 50 contractors.

The Nederland Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that there is a mandatory evacuation for everyone within a half mile of the TPC plant. It said the evacuation could expand to a greater area.

Posts on social media by residents showed the night sky lit up by orange flames and filled with thick smoke.

TPC EXPLOSION: Video of a door being blown off at person home in Port Neches during plant explosion. Thank you to Michael Buell for the video. pic.twitter.com/prKZUzBk4F — KFDM News (@kfdmnews) November 27, 2019

Damage to nearby homes and businesses such as blown-out windows and doors was reported throughout the surrounding area.

The plant is still burning hours after the initial explosion with visible flames coming from the different structures.

