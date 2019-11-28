



As Thanksgiving comes to an end, the shopping frenzy is just starting across North Texas.

At Best Buy’s north Dallas location, some people waited overnight to steal a deal while others got there just before the doors opened at 5 p.m.

One shopper said they were just looking to buy a laptop and a phone.

“I’m looking for a Kindle and a Roomba,” another said.

Bridget Horne headed home with a new 55 inch TV and other small gifts.

“It makes me feel good,“ she said. “Saved maybe about $500… Yeah, about $500 on that TV. I saved some money!”

Shoppers out Thursday said if you’re headed out to bargain hunt, having patience is important. Anyone who want the best deals may have to deal with crowds and a wait.

While some are focused on finding presents, others purchased experiences.

The National Retail Federation said this is becoming increasingly more popular. Last year, nearly a third of all consumers spent more on travel, dining and entertainment like concerts or spa days than they did the previous shopping season.

“Anything that is an experience really resonates with most people in this very busy time when we’re looking after children or have a very busy career,” Renew Beauty Med Spa owner Louise Proulx said.

Proulx’s business is just one of many local businesses seeing more people gifting experiences rather than things.

“Giving somebody an experience is much more memorable and it’s much more lasting,” she said.

She also pointed out it’s also the season of giving. This year, she decided she wanted to help underserved children in Texas and chose the city of Marlin, which is about two hours south of Dallas.

“We want to give back to proud Texans and we have a small town that we have decided we wanted to help,” Proulx said. “The poverty level in Marlin is extreme. This community is in need.“

Proulx said there are at least 1,500 families in need. She has set up donations bins outside her stores and is now accepting toys clothing and non-perishables.

The Salvation Army’s 129th Red Kettle Campaign also kicked off today at AT&T Stadium during the Thanksgiving Day halftime performance. Red kettles can be found outside storefronts across North Texas.