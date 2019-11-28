Filed Under:Burleson, dfw, North Texas, Parking Lot, purse, robbery, Ross, Shopping Center, taser, theft, Woman, Women

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Burleson police are looking for two women they say tased a shopper in a parking lot Wednesday.

The suspects (Burleson Police Department)

Just before 9:30 a.m. Nov. 27, the victim was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Ross on N. Burleson Boulevard when two women — described as a black woman and a white woman — tased and robbed her of her purse.

The two suspects fled in a white SUV that was parked nearby.

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Sgt. Mabry at 817-426-9883.

Comments