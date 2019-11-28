BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Burleson police are looking for two women they say tased a shopper in a parking lot Wednesday.
Just before 9:30 a.m. Nov. 27, the victim was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Ross on N. Burleson Boulevard when two women — described as a black woman and a white woman — tased and robbed her of her purse.
Please be aware of your surroundings as you are holiday shopping. Enter & exit your vehicles quickly and make sure not to linger in your car. If you feel uncomfortable or you see anything suspicious please call 911. pic.twitter.com/X17323TpgP
— Burleson Police (@BurlesonPolice) November 28, 2019
The two suspects fled in a white SUV that was parked nearby.
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Sgt. Mabry at 817-426-9883.
