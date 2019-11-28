ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys will be without three starters on defense for today’s Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Safety Jeff Heath, who is battling a shoulder injury, will be out, along with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.
Vander Esch is still recovering for a neck injury while Woods is dealing with knee issues.
Other inactives for the Cowboys are: guard Brandon Knight, defensive end Joe Jackson, and receivers Devin Smith and Cedrick Wilson.
The 6-5 Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a rough loss to the New England Patriots last Sunday. The Bills enter today’s game with an 8-3 record.
For the Bills, they will be without the following players: T.J. Yeldon, Dean Marlowe, Ike Boettger, Ty Nsekhe, Duke Williams, Tommy Sweeney and Vincent Taylor.
