



Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has let his thoughts be known about the possibility of parting ways with head coach Jason Garrett after the team suffered a rough loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

When asked about possibly changing coaches after the loss, Jones told media, “I’m not going to make a coaching change.”

Jones emphasized that he believes the team wouldn’t have a chance to make the playoffs if they changed coaches.

Garrett has been the target of criticism throughout the season as the Cowboys are now 6-6 with playoff hopes slowly dwindling. They still remain on top of the NFC East but haven’t looked like a playoff team.

The Cowboys have not beaten a team with a winning record so far this season.

Despite the 26-15 score, the Cowboys were unable to score for a majority of the game against Buffalo. They scored in the opening drive but didn’t score again until four minutes left in the game.

Jones appeared emotional while talking to media after the game and made it clear that he wasn’t going to make a change with four games left in the season.

Jones was also asked if Garrett will be back after the season and he responded with, “This is not the time.”

The Cowboys will look to bounce back next Thursday at the Chicago Bears as Garrett’s job appears to be safe — at least until the end of the season.

There were also multiple reports of yelling from the Cowboys locker room after the game but it is unclear what was said and who it involved.