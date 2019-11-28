Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police K-9 took down a fleeing suspect who injured an officer Thursday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m. Nov. 28, police responded to a single-vehicle crash which subsequently turned into an assist officer call.
As an officer was attempting to detain the suspect — who has not been identified at this time — the suspect shut the vehicle door on the officer’s wrist before fleeing on foot.
The police K-9 shortly apprehended the suspect and the injured officer were transported to an area hospital to be treated.
