HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A wrong-way driver struck three vehicles Thursday morning, killing a man and a dog.
Around 5:15 a.m. Nov. 28, a black Chevy Tahoe entered the Boulevard 26 exit ramp — driving into oncoming eastbound 820 traffic and hitting two dark-colored SUVs and a light-colored sedan.
The driver of the Chevy Tahoe — who has not been identified at this time — was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
However, the driver of the light-colored sedan — identified as 52-year-old Paul Askew of Houston — was transported to the hospital where he later died. A dog that was also in Askew’s vehicle died as well.
A third driver was also transported in stable condition, and the fourth vehicle involved did not receive any major injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
