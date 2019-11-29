Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Red Cross is helping families impacted by an East Dallas apartment fire on Thanksgiving night.
It happened at the Solaras Apartments at 10010 Forest Lane around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.
When firefighters arrived at the three-story apartment building, flames were coming through the roof, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.
Due to the advanced stages of the fire, the call escalated to a three-alarm fire and approximately 70 to 80 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames just after 9:00 p.m., isolating the damage to the building where the fire started.
The American Red Cross came out to help those impacted by the fire.
There were no reported injuries or reports of anyone missing.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
