ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Costco shopper opened fire at two suspects who broke into his car outside the Arlington store Friday morning.
Just after 10 a.m. Nov. 29, Arlington police were sent to a shooting call in the parking lot of Costco. Officers said it appeared that two men were breaking into a pickup truck when the owner and his friend came out of the store and confronted the suspects.
Police said one of the suspects pulled out a weapon believed to be a gun, when the victim pulled out a handgun he was legally carrying and shot “some rounds” toward the suspects vehicle.
The suspects shortly fled the scene with the victim’s toolbox and have not been located yet.
