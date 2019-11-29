



– Dallas Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees during its “Adopt Don’t Shop” event on Black Friday, November 29 through Cyber Monday, December 2.

This event will take place at both of its adoption locations as well as their pop-up adoption space at Galleria Dallas.

“We are encouraging residents to come to DAS to save a life and adopt the gift that keeps on giving, a new four-legged family member,” said Ed Jamison, director of Dallas Animal Services. “Adopting a pet during the holiday season is a perfect way to add a lifetime of love to your family.”

DAS will also bring adoptable pets to Galleria Dallas this holiday season for a pop-up adoption booth near Santa Land. All adoptable pets are spayed/neutered, current on vaccinations, microchipped and ready to join their forever home.

Click here to see available pets.

“Partnering with Galleria Dallas this holiday season allows us to introduce retail shoppers to the amazing pets we have available for adoption daily at DAS,” said Interim Assistant Director Jordan Craig. “We’re grateful thatGalleria Dallas has given us this lifesaving opportunity during their busiest time of the year.”

Adoption hours are as follows:

Main Shelter

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Howlidays at Galleria Dallas

Noon to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday

Last year, DAS’ free Black Friday weekend event was one of its largest adoption events of the year with more than 360 pets finding forever homes.