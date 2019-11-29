GALVESTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denny’s waitress in Galveston has a lot more to be thankful for this weekend after a couple who sat in her section helped change her life for the better.
The waitress, Adriana Edwards, said she had been walking about 14 miles to and from work each day.
After hearing her story, the couple she was waiting on left, left and one of them returned with a big surprise.
She wanted more ice cream so I got her some extra ice cream,” said Edwards.
Edwards had no idea the extra scoop would be so sweet.
Hours after leaving, the woman returned not looking for ice cream, but offering Edwards a car, a 2011 Nissan Sentra.
“And I gave her a note that said, ‘I know it’s Thanksgiving’, but I said, ‘Merry Christmas’, and that hopefully someday she will just pay it forward,” said the woman who brought the car.
“I woke up (the next day) and looked outside to make sure it was true and I wasn’t dreaming,” said Edwards.
Edwards said she’s glad she’ll now have more time to study so she can graduate from college.
