ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 29-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run in Arlington early Friday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 29, Arlington police responded to a person lying on the north shoulder of the roadway in the 3500 block of E. Division Street.
The victim — who has not been identified pending next of kin notification — was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe that the a 29-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that would have been traveling eastbound on Division Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call 817-575-8602. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.
