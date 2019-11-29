Filed Under:29-year-old, APD, Arlington, car, dead, Death, dps, E. Division Street, Hit and Run, investigation, man, pedestrian, Police

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 29-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run in Arlington early Friday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 29, Arlington police responded to a person lying on the north shoulder of the roadway in the 3500 block of E. Division Street.

The victim — who has not been identified pending next of kin notification — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe that the a 29-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that would have been traveling eastbound on Division Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-575-8602. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Comments