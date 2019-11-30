ABILENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police say an airman from a Texas Air Force base shot himself in the head and died after an officer shot him during an armed confrontation.
Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge said officers found the airman at a home on the city’s south side early Saturday morning after officials at nearby Dyess Air Force Base reported that the man was harming himself.
The airman — whose identity has not been released — came out of the home with a rifle and repeatedly pointed it at the officers. Standridge said a SWAT supervisor shot the airman as he appeared to take aim.
Standridge said the airman then crawled into some bushes and then shot himself. He said the airman had “despondency issues” because he was being investigated for drunk driving.
The police, Texas Rangers and Air Force are currently investigating.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
