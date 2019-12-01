FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With just four games left in the season, it appears Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher will be competing for his job as his inconsistent year continues.

Head coach Jason Garrett said the team will be trying out three different kickers on Sunday after practice as a way to re-evaluate that position.

The three kickers who will be working out will be: Dallas Renegades (XFL) kicker Austin MacGinnis, former University of Texas at Austin kicker Nick Rose and former Washington (college) kicker Tristan Vizcaino.

Garrett said the workout doesn’t necessarily mean Maher is going to be replaced. “Not to say we’re making that decision. We just want to see these guys just like we would if we’re bring in other players at other positions,” he said.

Maher is currently 19-28 on field goals this season.

A majority of his misses are from 40 yards and over. He’s 1-4 between 40 and 49 yards and 4-8 on kicks over 50 yards. He also made two field goals over 60 yards this season.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, he missed both of his field goal attempts during the rough Thanksgiving Day loss. However, one of those kicks was marked down as being blocked.

Garrett was asked if Maher’s inconsistency affects play-calling decisions on fourth down. “That certainly is a factor but if it gets to a point where it’s impacting you too much, you probably should have a new kicker,” he said.