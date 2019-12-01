Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A family fight over Facebook led to a shooting that wounded two people in Dallas early Sunday morning.
Police said just before 2 a.m. Dec. 1, several family members became upset at something posted on the social media platform, pulled out guns and opened fire at Lancaster Road near Kiest Boulevard.
Two people were shot, but their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.
At this time, there has been no word on arrests and this remains an ongoing investigation.
