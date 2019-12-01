  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:30 PMJoel Osteen
    12:00 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    12:30 AMMadam Secretary
    01:30 AMDid Talcum Powder Cause Your Cancer?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:car, Dallas, dead, dps, man, North Texas, roadway, Webb Chapel Road

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died after stumbling and falling onto a Dallas roadway Saturday night.

Around 7:21 p.m. Nov. 30, a 48-year-old man was walking southbound across 9600 Webb Chapel Rd. when he stumbled and fell onto the right lane. A 68-year-old driver was westbound on Webb Chapel Road and ran over the man as he was on the ground.

The man — who has not been identified pending next of kin notification — was transported to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Comments