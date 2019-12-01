Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man has died after stumbling and falling onto a Dallas roadway Saturday night.
Around 7:21 p.m. Nov. 30, a 48-year-old man was walking southbound across 9600 Webb Chapel Rd. when he stumbled and fell onto the right lane. A 68-year-old driver was westbound on Webb Chapel Road and ran over the man as he was on the ground.
The man — who has not been identified pending next of kin notification — was transported to Parkland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
