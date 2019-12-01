Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police found a man fatally shot on an east Oak Cliff street Saturday night.
Around 8:47 p.m. Nov. 30, police responded to a call at 2200 Gallatin St. When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Marlon Dewayne Bell lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue shortly transported Bell to Methodist Central Hospital where he died from his injuries.
This investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.
You must log in to post a comment.