SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead after a small plane crashed onto a street in San Antonio Sunday evening as the pilot was trying to make an emergency landing, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. after the plane took off from Sugar Land. Authorities said the plane was approaching Boerne when the pilot reported having engine trouble.

Authorities said the pilot was going to try and make an emergency landing at San Antonio International Airport but didn’t make it.

The plane crashed onto West Rhapsody Drive, killing all three people on board. There were no injuries reported to others in the area of the crash.

“I saw the plane come over and then it just took a nose dive and crashed. And it made like a little whirly sound. They were asking me if it sounded like it hit anything and, besides the ground, I couldn’t hear anything. But it made woosh sound when it was diving,” one witness told KABB.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released as authorities continue to investigate the crash.