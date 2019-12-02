HBSF Chukar HuntThis weekend, come along with Woody and the DFW Outdoorsman Team as we travel to Forestburg, Texas, for an exciting Chukar hunt! It’s the annual Higgins Branchini Shooting Foundation upland hunt and fundraiser to benefit collegiate shooters. We’re chasing these tricky birds through some hilly and wooded countryside, with old friends and new friends, while raising funds to help keep the shotgun sports thriving in an increasing number of colleges and universities around the country. So, join us for a good time hunting over some very good dogs, while raising funds and awareness for a great foundation that’s helping future stewards of our shotgun sports.

