(CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have taken a suspect into custody after a high-speed chase through Dallas County.

Authorities said the vehicle they were chasing was stolen. The chase involved the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas police.

The chase went through I-45, I-20 and I-35E. At times, the suspect drove the wrong way on a highway.

It ended when the suspect tried to run away from the vehicle but was met by a swarm of deputies who tackled him to the ground.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

