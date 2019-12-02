Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have taken a suspect into custody after a high-speed chase through Dallas County.
Authorities said the vehicle they were chasing was stolen. The chase involved the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Dallas police.
The chase went through I-45, I-20 and I-35E. At times, the suspect drove the wrong way on a highway.
It ended when the suspect tried to run away from the vehicle but was met by a swarm of deputies who tackled him to the ground.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
