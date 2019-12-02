



– This year Buckner International, a Dallas nonprofit, is celebrating 140 years of existence.

Their mission has gone global.

“This is 2019 and I think what the world needs now is hope,” explained Dr. Albert Reyes, President and CEO of Buckner International.

Buckner has found that over the decades hope can be shared in a number of ways and anywhere.

“It speaks of the good things happening in Dallas. People from Dallas can feel proud that we’re blessing people, not only in our community, but countries around the world,” said Reyes.

It started with R.C. Buckner who established an orphans home in Dallas after the Civil War.

What has changed over the years is the way Buckner delivers those services. From children to seniors and families.

Lakisha Holden reached out for help in 2012. Seven years later she is back and serving as a volunteer.

“To see a person grow, and become better and do better. Every day that’s what I look forward to. Helping a person to be better,” said Holden.

This year, Buckner reached a milestone for one of its programs. Shoes for Orphan Souls collected its four millionth pair of shoes.

The program has been around since the late 1990s providing shoes locally and to children in 90 countries worldwide.

“I just returned from the Dominican Republic where I was putting brand new shoes on children and to see their faces light up, to know that someone in the U.S. wrote a note of love and concern and gave that pair of shoes for them is- it makes a big difference for children that have very little,” said Dr. Reyes.

Whether the help happens across the world or in North Texas, the nonprofit is transforming lives.

“We think we’re giving the blessing to them. It’s the blessing we receive from the joy of serving others. It’s just life transformational,” said Reyes.

Tuesday is Giving Day across the nation. It’s a chance for people to give to nonprofits and help organizations with their mission.

