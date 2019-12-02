FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old’s memory was honored at his high school in Fort Worth on Monday night.
Benjamin Castaneda died Thanksgiving morning after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver.
Monday night, friends, family, classmates and teachers gathered at North Side High School to remember the teenager.
“His voice was so big, just like his heart,” said Carla Martin. She had Benjamin as a student in her Honors Anatomy and Physiology class. Benjamin was known as a talented vocalist and violinist.
He played with his school’s mariachi band.
“I first saw him perform and he’s the scrawny little kid, and I said ‘where did that sound come from?’” Martin recalled.
Benjamin was killed Thanksgiving morning by a suspected drunk driver going the wrong direction on Loop 820 in North Richland Hills.
The woman police say is responsible for the deadly crash, 29-year-old Neomi Martinez, was charged with intoxication manslaughter. She bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on Saturday with a $75,000 bond.
“He had a bright future ahead of him,” said Jessica Arreola Cardenas, his freshman English teacher.
According to Fort Worth ISD, several other events are also planned at the high school this week to support the family.
“This is the kind of community we have, where if there’s something we need, they come out,” said North Side’s principal Antonio Martinez. He said the school has extra counselors on hand as well to help any students who need to talk.
