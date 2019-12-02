  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART released surveillance images Monday night of a possible suspect in a deadly shooting at a DART station early Monday morning.

Suspect wanted in deadly shooting at DART station (DART)

An argument on a DART train led to a young man being shot and killed at the station in Deep Ellum around 12:20 a.m.

The shooting happened at the station in the 400 block of N. Good Latimer Expressway.

The victim, Chis Washington, 34, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to DART Police, the suspect ran off.

The train station was closed for some time but has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call DART Police at (214) 928-6300.

