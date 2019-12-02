ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Austin-area teacher is accused of having an improper relationship with a student and court documents now claim she performed sexual acts on that student in her classroom.
Randi Chaverria, 36, was arrested last week for having an alleged relationship with a student, KEYE reported.
An affidavit stated that Chaverria and the student were engaged in sexual contact during this semester at Round Rock High School. The principal said officials became aware of the alleged relationship on Nov. 18.
According to the affidavit, the student told authorities that he was given oral sex twice in her classroom.
According to a post on Round Rock ISD’s Facebook page, Chaverria was a family science teacher and was named the 2019 secondary teacher of the year.
The principal said Chaverria resigned as a teacher on Nov. 19.
