FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Students, teachers, and community members met at North Side High School in Fort Worth on Monday evening to remember a 17-year-old who was killed on Thanksgiving Day. Benjamin Castaneda was hit by a driver going the wrong way on Loop 820 in North Richland Hills.

Several hundred people lit candles outside the school in remembrance of the young musician.

It wasn’t the only show of support for the Benjamin and his family. A fundraiser at Los Zarapes Restaurant, which is about a half mile from the school, was held on Monday evening.

Benjamin came to the restaurant nearly every Sunday with his mariachi group.

“He was the shortest one of the group, but he was the one that lit up the room,” said Nora Palomino, whose mom owns the restaurant. “He’d come in and make everyone laugh. He was the one that spoke, said what the cause was. He was the leader you could tell.”

When Palomino’s mother heard about what happened to Benjamin, she wanted to do something to help.

Beginning at 4 p.m. they are selling tacos and accepting donations for Benjamin’s family.

“They shouldn’t have to worry about anything right now, especially financial wise,” Palomino said. “So anything we can help with, we’re happy to do.”

According to Fort Worth ISD, several other events are also planned at the high school this week to support the family.

The woman police say is responsible for the deadly crash, 29-year-old Neomi Martinez, was charged with intoxication manslaughter. She bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on Saturday with a $75,000 bond.

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, 33 perople were arrested for DWI this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.