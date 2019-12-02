Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An argument on a DART train led to a young man being shot and killed at a station in Deep Ellum early Monday morning, police said.
The shooting happened at the station in the 400 block of N. Good Latimer Expressway.
Police on scene said there was some sort of argument on the train that escalated into a shooting. The victim — a man around 18 to 20 years old — was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the suspect ran away from the scene and a description is currently unavailable.
The victim has not yet been identified as the investigation continues. The train station was closed for some time but has since reopened.
