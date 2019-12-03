David Hernandez, Who Died In Crash After Leading Arlington Police On Chase In Stolen Truck, Was Accused Of Other Crimes
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police pursuit in Arlington ended in the Kroger parking lot and S. Bowen Road and W. Abram Street.
Two vehicles flipped over and Arlington Police confirm one person has died.
Police confirm the person who was killed was the suspect police were pursuing in a stolen vehicle out of Granbury.
Around 2:15 p.m. an officer noticed the vehicle and tried to pull it over when the driver took off.
The driver ultimately lost control, hit a utility pole at the Kroger and flipped over and was killed.
The man was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as David Hernandez, 23.
Police said Hernandez was out on bond for other crimes in Arlington and Irving.
The other vehicles that were struck were unoccupied and no one else was hurt.
