PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a moment of compassion seen around the world.
On Tuesday, the brother of Botham Jean will receive an award for his actions during the Amber Guyger murder trial.
During the sentencing phase of the trial in Dallas, 18-year-old Brandt Jean told Guyger he forgave her for killing his brother, then asked the judge’s permission to step down from the stand and hug her.
Amber Guyger is the former Dallas police officer convicted of murdering Botham Jean. A jury sentenced her to 10 years in prison.
Brandt’s actions brought the courtroom to tears. Many called his gesture an act of humanity that helped the greater community’s healing process in a highly publicized case.
The Institute for Law Enforcement Administration will present Brandt Jean with its Ethical Courage award, an honor normally reserved for first responders and law enforcement professionals, said ILEA Director Gregory Smith.
“What he did was to step out with compassion and forgive the woman who was responsible for the death of his brother. That is an act of forgiveness that transcends law-enforcement around the globe. That was an act of humanity that showed the best in us,” Smith said.
The Jean family from St. Lucia will be in Plano for the ceremony Tuesday morning. Around 50 law enforcement officers in town from across the region for a conference will also be on hand.
